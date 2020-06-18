2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu city raising the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 71, officials said on Thursday.

A 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family members, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu on Wednesday night, officials said.

He belonged to Bohri area of Talab Tilloo belt of Jammu city, the official said, adding that the family was under paid administrative quarantine at a hotel.

The officials said that a 68-year-old man belonging to Kote Garhi hamlet of Akhnoor tehsil too died at the GMC Jammu.

He had tested positive for the virus and admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, they added.

