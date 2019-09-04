2 Pakistani infiltrators with LeT links caught in J&K

Press Trust of India, Srinagar,
  Sep 04 2019, 14:00pm ist
  updated: Sep 04 2019, 16:04pm ist

Two Pakistani nationals associated with the Lashkar-e-Taibha have been caught while trying to enter Kashmir, top security officers said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is desperate for terrorists to infiltrate... to disrupt peace in the Valley," General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon said at a joint briefing with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Khan.

He said the two Pakistani nationals associated with the LeT were apprehended on August 21. 

