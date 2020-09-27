2 gang-rape accused engineers suspended after arrest

2 railway engineers accused of gang-rape suspended after arrest

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 27 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 15:34 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

Two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway were placed under suspension for allegedly gang-raping a woman in a room in the railway station here, an official said on Sunday.

Junior Engineer (Carriage Wagon) Rajesh Tiwari and Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Alok Malviya are accused of raping a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after Tiwari befriended her on Facebook and invited her to Bhopal with the promise of getting her a job, said Bhopal Superintendent of Police (Railway) Hitesh Choudhary.

"When the woman arrived on Saturday morning, main accused Tiwari (in his 40s) put her up in a room at the railway station, after which he and Malviya (54) gave her a drink laced with a sedative and then raped her. She filed a complaint after she regained consciousness," Choudhary said.

A departmental inquiry has been instituted by the Bhopal divisional railway manager (DRM) against the two and they have been suspended, a WCR release informed. 

gang rape
Bhopal

