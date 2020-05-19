2 rape accused test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • May 19 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 19:35 ist
Two men, facing rape charges, have tested positive for coronavirus here, police said on Tuesday.          

The duo aged 27 and 25 years were arrested in two separate cases of rape registered at Haibowal Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station respectively, said police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gupta said a police sub-inspector, two assistant sub inspectors and five constables who came in contact with the accused have been quarantined for 14 days. 

