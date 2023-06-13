2 terrorists gunned down near LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Security forces on Tuesday shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said here.
The Kashmir Zone Police announced the development on Twitter but did not clarify if the ultras were infiltrators or locals.
Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2023
"Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," it tweeted.
