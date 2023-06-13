2 terrorists gunned down near LoC in J-K's Kupwara

2 terrorists gunned down near LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The Kashmir Zone Police announced the development on Twitter but did not clarify if the ultras were infiltrators or locals.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 13 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security forces on Tuesday shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said here.

"Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," it tweeted.

