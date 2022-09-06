2 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 06 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 17:12 ist

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunbattle, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained. 

