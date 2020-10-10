2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 08:18 ist
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chingam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chingam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the officer said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.

The operation is going on, he said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
terrorists

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning

DH Toon | Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

 