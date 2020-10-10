2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chingam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the officer said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.

The operation is going on, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)