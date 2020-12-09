2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

A civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, police added

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 09 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 09:54 ist
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. Credit: AFP Photo

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

A civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.

Two ultras have been killed so far in the operation, the official said, adding a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 