2 transport employees run over by truck during checking in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Two employees of the transport department were run over by a speeding truck in this Uttar Pradesh district during checking early on Tuesday morning.

Both driver Abdul Momin and constable Arun died on the spot.

The Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Sultanpur said that transport personnel tried to stop the truck for routine checking but the driver mowed them down. He fled the spot under the cover of darkness.

The incident took place under Gosainganj police circle near Madhavpur Chatauna village.

Senior police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.