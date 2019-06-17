2 unidentified militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Two unidentified militants were killed and three soldiers, including an army officer, were injured in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and ultras in Bidoora village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.



The gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Bidoora area of Anantnag, 65 km from here, following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of militants in the area.



As the forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon forces triggering an encounter. Security forces found two unidentified bodies near the encounter site.



Sources said as the searches were going on some more militants hiding in the area again opened fire in which Major Rahul Verma along with two other soldiers sustained injuries.



A police officer said the injured were immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital for treatment. He said that amid the search operation, the fresh gunfight resumed between joint team of forces and the militants.



114 militants of various groups and 65 force personnel have been killed in militancy violence in the Valley this year. According to official figures, 101 militants were killed from January 1 till May 31, which is higher than the corresponding period of 2018 when 71 militants were killed.



At least 59 force personnel were also killed in the militancy violence in the Valley in from January to May. Of 59 killings of forces men, highest 49 belonged to paramilitary CRPF, nine Army men and six policemen.



However, despite the killing of over 110 militants, around 275 militants are still active in the valley. J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh recently said about 275 militants were active in the Valley and of them 100 to 115 were locals and remaining foreign militants.

