2 women shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's RK Puram

Two women were on Sunday shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's RK Puram, reported news agency ANI.
The police have identified the deceased as Pinky, aged 30, and Jyoti, 29. ANI also reported that the assailants came for the victim's brother, and prima facie evidence seems to suggest the issue was over money settlement.
Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC and a probe is under way.
More details awaited...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down
To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac
Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
The inconspicuous cost of caregiving
The bare essentials for a barre workout