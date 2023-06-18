2 women shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's RK Puram

Two women were on Sunday shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's RK Puram, reported news agency ANI.

The police have identified the deceased as Pinky, aged 30, and Jyoti, 29. ANI also reported that the assailants came for the victim's brother, and prima facie evidence seems to suggest the issue was over money settlement.

Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC and a probe is under way.

More details awaited...