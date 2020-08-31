20 arrested in Uttar Pradesh for taking part in Muharram processions against govt order on gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing so, police said on Monday.

Three persons were arrested in Sadarpur Bahadurpur village when they took out a procession on Sunday evening, they said.

"Tension prevailed in Narainpur village and Nahar Pulia crossing in Rupaideha on Sunday evening when people gathered there and tried to take out a procession. When police stopped them, they confronted it. After this, an FIR was registered against 12 people and they were arrested a number of charges including lockdown violation," ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

He said, "In Madhwapur Parsipurwa village in Murtiha area, people tried to take out 'Tazia' and gathered in large number. When police reached there, women were put in front to confront the force. Later, five people, including three women, were arrested."

The ASP said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission for religious gatherings.