20 new COVID-19 positive cases takes J&K total to 454

Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness a surge in the COVID-19 positive cases as 20 more tested positive for the pandemic on Friday taking the total number of cases to 454 in the Union Territory (UT).

Kashmir continued to contribute most of the cases to J&K’s COVID-19 tally with all 20 new patients tested positive today being from the Valley, while no new positive was reported from Jammu division.

Officials said that all the 20 cases were confirmed at Viral Diagnostic Lab of tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar and of the nine are from Bandipora, five from Shopian, four from Kupwara and two from Baramulla. Since 20 April, Shopian has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in J&K. As on Thursday, Shopian has 60 positive patients.

Among total 454 cases, 57 are from Jammu division and 397 are from Kashmir valley. According to a daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, out of 454 positive cases, 340 are Active Positive, 109 have recovered and five have died.

Furthermore, till date, 65722 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6162 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 260 in Hospital Quarantine, 340 in hospital isolation and 11970 under home surveillance. Besides, 46985 persons have completed their surveillance period, it said.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11764 test results available, 11310 samples have tested as negative till April 24.

Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country which is over 56 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, Kashmir’s population is seven million. The national average per million population so far is 17. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.