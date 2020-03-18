20 cops to assist J&K admin to prevent COVID-19 spread

20 police officers to assist Jammu and Kashmir admin to prevent COVID-19 spread 

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 13:55pm ist
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday deployed 20 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) officers for assisting the administration in its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

An order issued by Jammu and Kashmir Home Department said that these officers will help the administration in tracing contacts of COVID-19 positive patients, isolation/quarantine of suspected and positive cases. The officers will remain stationed at district control rooms set up in all districts by the Health and Medical Education Department.

