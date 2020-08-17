20 Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff test Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 17 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 21:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, three days before the session begins, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said.

The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.

"Of these, only 20 tested positive for Covid-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," Dixit told PTI. "Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine." 

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

