20-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in UP hospital; doctor and staff booked

In yet another incident, a girl, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, was allegedly murdered after being gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, about 250 km from Lucknow.

A case has been registered against a doctor and some staffers of the hospital, according to police sources, on Sunday.

Sources said, the 20-year-old victim, a resident of the Kokhraj area in the district, was admitted to the private hospital in Manjhanpur locality last month with complaints of fever and stomach pain.

A few days later, the victim complained to her parents that she was gang-raped by the doctor and some other employees. When her father brought this to the notice of the hospital management, he was told that the teen's mental condition was not well.

However, the had victim died in the hospital a fortnight ago.

Her father met the senior district officials and sought a probe into the matter. A preliminary probe by a three-member committee found that the allegations were true, following which a case was registered at the Manjhanpur police station against the doctor and some employees of the hospital, sources said.

A majority of the staff members and the doctor had been absconding since then, the sources added.

"We will take stern action against the accused persons...The license of the hospital will be cancelled," said a senior district official in Kaushambi.

However, hospital manager Sanjiv Kumar rejected the allegations and termed them as 'conspiracy'.

The state has been witnessing a sudden spurt in the incidents of crimes against the women.