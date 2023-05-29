20-year-old held for stabbing, bludgeoning girlfriend to death in Delhi

Police have arrested the accused in the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, stabbed his girlfriend more than 20 times and hit her with a boulder in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present at the scene.

Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi, arrested. pic.twitter.com/DNnLYWmouD — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

A man attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away.

He then continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, asking them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the victim multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times.

He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then departs once more.

(With Agency inputs)

