Delhi: 20-yr-old held for stabbing girlfriend to death

20-year-old held for stabbing, bludgeoning girlfriend to death in Delhi

A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has gone viral on social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested the accused in the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, stabbed his girlfriend more than 20 times and hit her with a boulder in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

Also Read: Boyfriend stabs Delhi teen multiple times, bludgeons her to death

A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present at the scene.

A man attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away.

He then continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, asking them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the victim multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times.

He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then departs once more.

(With Agency inputs)

More to follow...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

 