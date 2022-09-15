200 crore extortion case: Contradictions in Jacqueline and Irani's statements, says EOW

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police probing the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has found contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, the aide of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were grilled for hours and confronted with each other. The police have found contradictions in their statements.
Also Read | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed for over 8 hours in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
Now, actor Nora Fatehi and Irani will be quizzed again on Thursday and confronted with each other.
"We need to clarify a few things hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today, they will be confronted," said a senior police official.
Fatehi has been claiming that she was unaware of the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.
