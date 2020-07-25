2,000 women advocates petition Centre for financial assistance

More than 2000 women advocates have filed a representation to the Union government for providing financial assistance to the lawyers, as they suffered due to the nominal functioning of courts on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Even during the current process of ‘unlocking’, the courts are still functioning on nominal basis only and it is the virtual courts which have become the order of the day. Most of the advocates do not have proper infrastructure and electronic gadgets such as laptops, scanners, good wi-fi for better bandwidth and even dedicated spaces in the associations to participate in virtual hearings," they said.

They demanded formulation of a uniform policy to provide the practicing advocates loan up to Rs five lakh, payable in 36 equal monthly installments with a moratorium period of one year.

The financial assistance can be provided to them under the Disaster Management Act, 2015 on reasonable terms and conditions, they said, demanding improvement in infrastructural facilities of the virtual courts.

A copy of the said representation has also been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Law Minister and the Finance Minister, a press note by them stated.

The signatories of the representation said they were moved by the plight of several of their colleagues committing suicides or taking up odd jobs during this time.

On July 22, a day after women advocates started their signature campaign, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the issue and asked the Union government, Bar Council of India and Registrar Generals of all the High Courts to respond to a proposition of providing financial assistance to the lawyers.