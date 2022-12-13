2001 Parliament attack anniversary: Rahul pays tributes

2001 Parliament attack anniversary: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes

Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of LeT and JeM attacked the Parliament complex

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 14:02 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to those who laid down their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament and said their sacrifice inspires people to devote everything in the service of the country.

Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

"I pay tribute to the warriors of the country who laid down their lives to protect the honour of India on this day in 2001, during the cowardly terrorist attack on Parliament," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The whole country is indebted to their sacrifice that inspires us to devote everything in the service of the country," he said.

The attack victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Congress
Parliament Attack 2001

What's Brewing

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

 