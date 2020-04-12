21 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K’s tally to 245

The number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 245 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as 21 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“21 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K today. 17 from Kashmir Division and 4 from Jammu Division. The total number of positive cases now 245. Details follow in the daily bulletin (sic),” J&K government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

The new patients are mostly contacts of already confirmed cases and those with travel history to outside Kashmir.

Over the past few days, there has been a sudden spurt in the COVID-19 positive cases in J&K that has already registered four deaths, including a woman. On Wednesday the highest cases were recorded when 33 patients tested positive for the COVID-19.

Srinagar tops the list of positive cases among all districts of J&K forcing the administration to declare 14 areas as red zones, where all entry and exit points have been sealed. The curbs were tightened across the valley after Baseer Ahmad Khan, the adviser to the lieutenant governor and in charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir division, directed deputy commissioners to enforce 24/7 strict lockdown in their respective districts.

Following the directive, the security forces sealed off main roads and lanes in most places in the Valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people, reports said.

The government has marked 77 red zones; 12 in Jammu and 65 in Kashmir, for containing COVID-19 and tracking the suspects at the earliest.