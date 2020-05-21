21 more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh; total climbs to 132

Twenty-one people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state so far to 132, officials said.

At least 15 of them have returned either from Mumbai or West Bengal recently, they said.

With 54 people cured, the number of active cases in the state now stand at 74. Thirty-two of the cases are from Kangra, 20 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu.

Four people have so far died of the disease in the state.

Out of the fresh 21 patients, ten are from Hamirpur, six from Kangra and five from Solan district, they added.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said six Mumbai returnees, including a woman, in Kangra district and five West Bengal returnees in Solan district have tested positive for the infection.

They were already in institutional quarantine and were being shifted to Baijnath, he said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena has confirmed ten cases in Hamirpur on Thursday. Four of them had returned from Mumbai whereas one was primary contact of a person tested positive two days ago.

The details of the remaining five were not available immediately.

In Solan, all the five cases are from Ramshehar area and they returned from West Bengal on May 15, the special secretary said.