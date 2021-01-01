21-year-old man dies by suicide at BJP MP's Delhi residence

A 21-year-old man was allegedly found hanging on Thursday inside the servants’ quarter of the BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Rodmal Nagar’s official residence in the national capital, police said.

The victim was identified as Neeraj, the brother-in-law of Nagar’s private assistant Anup Kumar Singh, a police official said,

He said that the police control room received a call on Thursday afternoon that a man has died by suicide at 2, Firoz Shah Road bungalow in central Delhi.

Police found the body of the victim lying on the floor outside the servants’ quarters with an electric wire tied to his neck.

The deceased used to work as an electrician in Jasola in south Delhi and had come to live at the servants’ quarters on December 20, the police said.

Singh, the Lok Sabha member’s personal assistant, told the police that he and Neeraj were sleeping in different rooms in the servants’ quarters.

Neeraj went out during the night and bolted the servants’ quarter door from outside and hanged himself with electric wire tied to iron angles fitted with the outside wall, the official said quoting Singh.

Singh told police that he and other people sleeping inside came out after breaking open the bathroom’s windowpane and removed the body to the floor.

A colleague of the deceased and cook too were sleeping in the victim’s room, police said.

No apparent injury mark except the ligature was found on the victim’s neck, the police said.

Nagar, the Lok Sabha member from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, had been away in his constituency for more than a month and was not present when the incident took place, the police said.