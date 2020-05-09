21-year-old married woman commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 21-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her house in a village in Bundi district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Uma Jangid (21), wife of Dinesh Jangid and a resident of Nayagaon village of Kapren town in Bundi district, SHO of Kapren police station Budhiprakesh Nama said.

The woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of her room on Saturday early morning while other members of the family were asleep, the SHO said.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman took the extreme step due to family reasons, he opined. However, no suicide note was recovered from her possession.

Uma got married to Dinesh in 2017. Her parents who had reached here after the death said their daughter did not have any complaints about her in-laws, the policeman said, adding that the couple did not have any child.

The body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem was conducted later in the day, Nama said.

A case was registered under Section 176 (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death) of the CrPC and forwarded for the magisterial inquiry to the sub-divisional magistrate of Keshoraipatan, the SHO added.