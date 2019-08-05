21 youth injured at IAF recruitment rally

As many as 21 youth, who had come to attend the Air Force recruitment rally in Punjab’s Jalandhar, were injured after a wall collapsed on Monday.

The incident took at the Punjab Armed Police ground in the city.

A couple of students suffered electric shocks after they accidentally touched a live wire. The youth were leaning against the wall which collapsed leading to chaos.

A barbed wire on the wall touched a nearby power cable. Two youth who were hit by the electric shock were rescued by policemen. They were all rushed to the general hospital and later discharged.