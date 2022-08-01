22-year-old stabbed to death by group of men in Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Anawarul Haq, a resident of Purniya in Bihar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 17:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anawarul Haq, a resident of Purniya in Bihar, they said.

Haq worked in a Biharipur-based factory which made school bags, police said.

A senior police officer said, "On July 31, a PCR call was received at the Khajuri Khas police station that a person has been stabbed by some boys. Immediately, a police team reached the spot but by that time, the injured person was shifted to a hospital by the people."

The man was, however, declared brought dead at the hospital, he said.

"We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been taken up," he added.

During investigation, teams scanned numerous CCTV footage at the spot. A footage showed some boys attacking the victim with knives and fleeing the spot, the officer said. 

The team has zeroed in on the suspects and the culprits are expected to be nabbed soon, he added. 

