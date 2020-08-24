Woman harassed over dowry kills herself and infant son

22-year-old woman kills infant son, hangs herself following harassment over dowry

PTI
PTI, Badaun,
  • Aug 24 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 13:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her 14-month-old son and then hanged herself at her home here after being harassed over dowry, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dataganj Kotwali police station area on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said

According to a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, identified only as Fatima, her in-laws had been harassing her for dowry and on Sunday afternoon, they also beat her up, the SP said.

An FIR was lodged and the husband of the victim taken into custody, Chauhan said.

Further investigations are underway, the SP added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
dowry
Suicide
harassment

What's Brewing

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 