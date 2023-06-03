23 foreign nationals arrested in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar for staying illegally in India

Twenty-three foreign nationals, including eight women from Nigeria, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district for allegedly staying illegally in India, police said on Saturday.
The arrests were made on Friday night, they said.
Station House Officer, Surajpur, Inspector Awadhesh Pratap Singh said, "Last night, the police received information that some foreign nationals are living illegally in a society in the police station limits. Following this, a police team along with officials of the Regional Notification Department raided the society."
During the raid, 23 foreign nationals, including eight women from Nigeria, were arrested. While visas of most of them had expired, some of them could not even produce passports and visas, he said.
A case has been registered in connection with the matter, he added.
Singh said the Gautam Buddh Nagar police started a special drive for the verification of foreign nationals after 13 foreigners were arrested recently for selling drugs in India and abroad.
Drugs worth Rs 450 crore were recovered from them, he said.
