23 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand, total rises to 1,560

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 10 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

Uttarakhand reported 23 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,560.

A state health department bulletin said the fresh cases were reported from Dehradun (6), Nainital (6), Udham Singh Nagar (4), Haridwar (3), Tehri (2), Pauri (1) and Uttarkashi (1).

A total of 808 patients have been discharged after recovery so far.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

So far, 15 COVID-19 positive people have died in the state, including a 48-year-old man at AIIMS in Rishikesh on Wednesday and an 89-year-old woman at Mahant Indresh Hospital in Dehradun on Tuesday, it said.

However, authorities have said some of the deaths are due to other reasons.

