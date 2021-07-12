23 killed, 27 hurt in incidents of lightning strike in Rajasthan

Twenty-three people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

Besides Jaipur, the deaths were reported from six other six districts -- Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk -- according to the Disaster Management and Relief Department.

In a major tragedy in Jaipur, 12 people, mostly youngsters, were killed and 11 injured in an incident of lightning strike at the iconic watchtower near the Amber Fort, the officials said.

Some of them were taking "selfies" on the watchtower, while the others were on the hill nearby, they said, adding that those on the tower fell on the ground when the lightning struck late on Sunday evening.

Read more: Lightning strikes kill more than 50 across India

"Twenty-three people, including seven children, were killed in lightning strikes in seven districts of the state on Sunday and 27 were injured," Anand Kumar, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief Department, said.

He said the state government has released Rs 1.65 crore to the district collectors concerned for ex-gratia assistance to the dependents of the deceased and the treatment of the injured.

According to the department, 16 livestock animals, including 11 goats, also died in lightning strikes and the figure is likely to rise.

Kumar said Rs 80 lakh for Jaipur, Rs 25 lakh for Kota, Rs 20 lakh for Dholpur and Rs 10 lakh each for Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Baran and Jhalawar have been released.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the incidents of lightning strikes and conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Many political leaders went to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here on Monday to enquire about the health of the injured.

Expressing his condolences over the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those killed: PM @narendramodi.”