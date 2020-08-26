23 ministers, MLAs Covid-19 positive: Punjab CM

23 ministers, MLAs Covid-19 positive: Punjab CM

He tried to emphasis that holding NEET or JEE exams is not conducive at the moment

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 26 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 23:35 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: AFP Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said twenty-three ministers and MLAs were coronavirus positive two days before the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28.

He gave the figure during a video conference convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven Opposition-ruled states to discuss various issues. With this, the CM tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The chief minister, however, did not disclose how many of Punjab MLAs and ministers have recovered so far. “As of today, two days before the scheduled Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, 23 Ministers/MLAs were Covid positive,” said the CM in an official release.

“If this was the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground was. The scenario was not conducive to holding physical examinations,” he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Punjab
Amarinder Singh
NEET
JEE
Sonia Gnadhi
Congress

What's Brewing

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

 