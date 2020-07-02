2,373 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92K; death toll mounts to 2,864

2,373 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; tally over 92k

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 23:22 ist

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 2,864, and the total number of cases mounted to 92,175.

