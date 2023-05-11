24 students hospitalised in Punjab; gas leak suspected

24 school students in Punjab complain of breathing difficulty after suspected gas leak

Officials said they suspected the gas leaked from a industrial unit in the area

PTI
PTI, Rupnagar,
  • May 11 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

24 students of a private school were admitted to a hospital here after they complained of difficulty in breathing following a suspected gas leak from an industrial unit on Thursday, said officials.

One of the students was later sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, they said.

Also Read | Delhi minorities commission seeks report on action against BJP leader Bagga for 'hurting' sentiments of Sikhs

The incident in Nangal area took place Thursday morning when some students started complaining of difficulty in breathing. The school was immediately shut and the affected students were taken to a hospital, they said.

Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said 24 students were referred to the hospital and most of them have been discharged. "Four-to-five students were under observation," she said.

The student who was referred to PGIMER was also stable, she said.

A committee of officers and experts from the Punjab Pollution Control Board has been formed to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident. Officials said they suspected the gas leaked from a industrial unit in the area.

The DCP said the source of the leak was being ascertained but the situation is under control now.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 