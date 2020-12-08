2,444 cold-chain vaccination centres set up across Rajasthan

Anticipating the launch of one or the other anti-Covid vaccine before soon in the country, the Rajasthan government has begun developing infrastructure for storage of the serum and its administration and has set up a total of 2,444 cold-chain inoculation points in the state.

Besides establishing the cold-chain vaccination points at selected district hospitals and community health centres, the government has also set up seven division-level and three state-level storage and distribution centres, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The three state-level vaccine centres have been set up in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, said the statement after a countrywide video conference of states' health ministers, organised by the Union health ministry. After participating in the conference, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said medical service personnel from both government and private sectors besides the officials of the women and child development departments would be vaccinated in the first phase of the anti-Covid immunisation programme.

According to the Union Health Ministry guidelines, a list of beneficiaries of corona vaccination will be prepared and their database will be uploaded in the ''Covin'' software, the statement quoted the minister as saying. The minister added that UNICEF, UNDP and World Health Organisation will support in the vaccination campaign.