25 feared trapped after temple stepwell collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.