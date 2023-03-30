25 feared trapped after temple stepwell collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.
A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore.
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023
An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'
Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma
Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner
From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones
Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'
Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball
Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs