25 feared trapped in MP temple stepwell collapse

25 feared trapped after temple stepwell collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 30 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 13:50 ist
Screengrab from a video showing the stepwell collapse. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indore
Madhya Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

 