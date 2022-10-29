25 injured in massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad

25 injured in massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja preparations

The incident happened in Shahganj locality of Aurangabad town where an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house as preparation of 'prasad' for Chhath Puja was under way

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Oct 29 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 11:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 25 people, including five police personnel, were injured when a fire broke out in a congested alley in south Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The incident happened in Shahganj locality of Aurangabad town where an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house as preparation of "prasad" for Chhath Puja was under way, sub-inspector in-charge of Town police station Vinay Kumar Singh said.

He said that according to the owner of the house, Anil Goswami, gas had begun to leak from the cylinder and it went up in flames before the occupants could clear off.

"A police team and fire brigade personnel reached the site soon. Five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained injuries in the firefighting operations," said the police officer.

The injured were admitted to the Sadar hospital and a private nursing home.

The condition of five persons was stated to be critical.

Fire hazard
Fire Accident
Bihar
Aurangabad
Chhath Puja

