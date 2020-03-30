25-yr-old man killed in road accident in Himachal's Una

25-yr-old man killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Una

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Mar 30 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 20:45 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 25-year-old man riding a two-wheeler died in a collision with a pickup van in a village of Una district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, while another person sustained injuries, police said.

The accident took place in Bhera village under Amb police station of Una, they said, adding that the injured was taken to a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma, a resident of Kangra district in the state, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Jamwal said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Himachal Pradesh
Accident
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 