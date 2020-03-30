25-yr-old man killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Una

A 25-year-old man riding a two-wheeler died in a collision with a pickup van in a village of Una district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, while another person sustained injuries, police said.

The accident took place in Bhera village under Amb police station of Una, they said, adding that the injured was taken to a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma, a resident of Kangra district in the state, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Jamwal said.

An investigation is underway, he added.