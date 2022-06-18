260 held for violence during protests over Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs were lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

According to information provided by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the FIRs were lodged in Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1) districts.

Acting on the FIRs, 260 people were arrested by police from five districts.

A maximum of 109 arrests were made in Ballia followed by Mathura (70) Aligarh (31) Varanasi (27) and Gautam Budh Nagar (15).

According to senior police officials, the number of arrests is likely to go up in the next 24 hours.