260 held for violence during Agnipath protests in UP

260 held for violence during protests over Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh

A maximum of 109 arrests were made in Ballia followed by Mathura (70) Aligarh (31) Varanasi (27) and Gautam Budh Nagar (15)

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 18 2022, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 02:08 ist
Smoke billows from a train after it was set on fire by people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Ballia. Credit: PTI Photo

A total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs were lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

According to information provided by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the FIRs were lodged in Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1) districts.

Acting on the FIRs, 260 people were arrested by police from five districts.

A maximum of 109 arrests were made in Ballia followed by Mathura (70) Aligarh (31) Varanasi (27) and Gautam Budh Nagar (15).

According to senior police officials, the number of arrests is likely to go up in the next 24 hours.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Agnipath Scheme

What's Brewing

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

 