28 more deaths take Delhi's Covid-19 toll past 6,000

PTI
  • Oct 18 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 19:15 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Delhi recorded 28 more fatalities, taking the Covid-19 death toll past the 6,000-mark, while 3,299 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.31 lakh on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 49,414 tests were conducted. The positivity rate stands at 6.68 per cent.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 2,770.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 3,31,017, including 3,01,716 patients, who have either recovered, have migrated out or have been discharged.

The number of active cases stands at 23,292, it added.

