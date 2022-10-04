28 stuck after avalanche at Uttarakhand's Danda-2 peak

28 mountaineers trapped after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Danda-2 peak

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 14:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute have been reportedly trapped at Draupadi Danda-2 mountain peak following an avalanche, confirmed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

SDRF teams have left from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees. Rescue measures are under way. 

More to follow...

 

