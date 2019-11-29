'28 OGWs arrested, 1 militant surrendered in Kashmir'

Twenty-eight over ground workers (OGWs) were arrested and one militant surrendered as six terror modules were busted in the past one month in Kashmir, police said on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Army and other security agencies, has taken various steps into intensifying the fight against terrorists in the Valley, a police spokesman said.

"The coordinated efforts by the security forces have mounted tremendous pressure on terrorists and their OGWs, leading to the arrest of 28 overground workers and busting of six terror modules in the past one month," he said.

Giving details, the spokesman said the Awantipora police busted a terror module with the arrest of three persons involved in the pasting of threat posters in the Ladoo area of the district.

Posters of proscribed outfits -- Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) -- were seized from their possession, he said.

Two OGWs were arrested by the Ganderbal police from the Naranag area, the spokesman said, adding arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The Sopore police busted a huge module by arresting 10 OGWs of LeT, along with incriminating material, at Chatloora Gund Malraj Crossing in Rafiabad, he said.

They were involved in intimidating and threatening people, he added.

Similarly, the LeT poster module was also busted and six OGWs were arrested, the spokesman said.

They were involved in arson incidents and publishing threat posters in the area, he added.

Two hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the OGWs arrested at the Bypass Crossing, the spokesman said.

In another major success, the Pulwama police busted a module of militant associates responsible for carrying out blasts in the area by arresting four OGWs, he said.

The arrested persons were involved in an IED blast in the Arihal area of Pulwama, the spokesman added.

On November 25, 2019, the Baramulla police foiled an attempt to target the recruitment process of Special Police Officers (SPOs), he said, adding four OGWs were arrested along with grenades.

The arrested persons had procured the grenades with the motive to attack the recruitment rally in the district. By the arrest of these OGWs, a big terror incident was foiled, the spokesman said.

The Kulgam police and other forces in a joint operation arrested three OGWs who were involved in motivating the youth to join militancy, he said.

One OGW, identified as Bashir Ganie, a notorious law and order instigator wanted by the Srinagar police for his involvement in organising protests in the Anchar area of Srinagar, was arrested, the spokesman said.

Ganie was the kingpin and wanted in various criminal and terror cases. His arrest was a great success for police, he said.

One terrorist surrendered before the Pulwama police during this time, the spokesman said

An OGW of the JeM outfit was arrested from Srinagar, he said.