28% posts of medical, paramedic staff lying vacant in Bilaspur

28% medical, paramedic posts lying vacant in Bilaspur

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Sep 17 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 16:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 28 per cent of posts of medical, nurses and paramedical staff are lying vacant in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question by Jhanduta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal, Saizal informed the House on the ninth day of the monsoon session that 208 out of the 736 sanctioned posts of medical officers, staff nurses and paramedical staff were lying vacant in Bilaspur.

Of them, 29 posts of medical officers and five posts of medical officers (dental) are lying vacant against the sanctioned limit of 116 and 23 respectively, according to the minister.

Fifty-nine posts of different categories of medical and paramedical staff are lying vacant in the Jhanduta constituency. The post of block medical officer has been lying vacant since July 18 and will be filled up in October, Saizal said.

He added that the medical officer's post at the Rishikesh primary health centre would be filled up in the current financial year.

Bilaspur
paramedicals

