280 companies of security forces being deployed in J&K

Over 280 companies of security forces are being deployed in the Kashmir valley, official sources said.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the sources said.

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with the token presence of local police, they said.

Local residents have started panic-buying essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to the apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

The Centre had earlier ordered the deployment of about 10,000 central forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.