29 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; tally now at 1,034

29 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total number rises to 1,034

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 15 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 14:27 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Rajasthan recorded 29 more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 1,034, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"As many as 29 new cases have come up today -- 15 in Jaipur and seven each in Jodhpur and Kota," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 1,034.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of 468 cases in the state, followed by 102 in Jodhpur, 64 in Kota and 59 in Banswara.

Rajasthan is under a strict lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Jaipur
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 