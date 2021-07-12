3 arrested in ISIS module case, NIA continues raids in Kashmir

Continuing its raids in Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three persons in connection with an international terror group ISIS module allegedly involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth.

On Sunday, the NIA had conducted multiple raids in Srinagar and south Kashmir’s Anantnag district during which it arrested three persons - Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone.

“Examination of the arrested accused led to searches on 12.07.2021 at 02 more locations in Anantnag district in which a number of digital devices and other materials have been seized,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

He said the probe agency had earlier conducted searches at the premises of the arrested accused and recovered a large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with the ISIS logo.

“Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine VOH (Voice of Hind),” he said.

The case was registered by NIA on June 29 in connection with alleged conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state.

“ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS. In this connection an India-centric online propaganda magazine the VOH is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth,” the NIA investigation reveals.

Check out DH's latest videos: