3 brothers killed as house collapses in J&K's Kishtwar

The house collapsed at night in the mountainous hamlet of Puller in Nagseni tehsil, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal told PTI.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 27 2023, 02:37 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 02:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three brothers were killed when their house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Dilapidated building collapses in Ahmedabad's Juhapura area, 3 rescued

Three brothers -- identified as Rajesh, Sajan and Papu -- were killed in the incident, police said.

The other members of the family are safe, police added.

Further details are awaited.

house collapse
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

