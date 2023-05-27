3 brothers killed as house collapses in J&K's Kishtwar

Three brothers were killed when their house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, police said.

The house collapsed at night in the mountainous hamlet of Puller in Nagseni tehsil, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal told PTI.

Three brothers -- identified as Rajesh, Sajan and Papu -- were killed in the incident, police said.

The other members of the family are safe, police added.

Further details are awaited.