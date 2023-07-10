3 children fall into well and drown in Chhattisgarh

3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place on july 9 in Charauda village under Arang police station limits, police said.

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jul 10 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 14:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three children from a family in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district fell into a well while plucking fruits from a tree and drowned, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Charauda village under Arang police station limits, an official said.

Also Read: 5-year old boy drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

Prima facie, it seems the children -- an eight-year-old girl, her five-year-old brother and their cousin aged four -- were plucking guavas from a tree adjacent to the well in the vegetable garden of their house, he said.

While they were climbing on the tree, its branch broke and the children fell into the well, the official said.

When their grandmother found a net cover on the open well broken and snapped branch of the tree lying there, she alerted other family members, the official said.

Later, the three bodies were fished out from the well, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post mortem, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on into the incident, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chhattisgarh
Raipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

 