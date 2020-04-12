3 civilians killed in ceasefire violation in Srinagar

3 civilians killed in ceasefire violation in Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 12 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 20:06 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 Three civilians, including a minor, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said on Sunday.  

"Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.00 pm,  targeting civilian population," the officials said. 

Last Sunday, Keran sector was the scene of a deadly operation in which five elite army commandos laid down their lives while eliminating a group of infiltrating militants. 

India
Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire violation
Line of Control
