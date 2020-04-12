3 coronavirus patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a health official said.
They are admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, Additional Chief Secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.
All three are residents of Uttar Pradesh and had tested positive for the virus on April 4.
With this, a total of nine patients have been cured in the state so far.
The number of cases in the state rose to 33 after two more people tested positive on Saturday.
