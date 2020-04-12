3 coronavirus patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 12 2020, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 08:00 ist
People maintaining safe distance stand in queue to buy vegetables during the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a health official said.

They are admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, Additional Chief Secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 11

All three are residents of Uttar Pradesh and had tested positive for the virus on April 4.

With this, a total of nine patients have been cured in the state so far.

The number of cases in the state rose to 33 after two more people tested positive on Saturday. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh
