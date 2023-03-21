3-day-old baby found abandoned in dump yard, rescued in Delhi

A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a dump yard in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women said.
The DCW received information on its 181 Women Helpline from a person about the child.
The DCW immediately informed the Delhi Police, helped in recovering the child and got her hospitalised. A team of the Commission is present with the child, it said.
Also Read | Was sexually assaulted by father when I was a child: DCW chief Swati Maliwal
The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the matter.
The panel has also sought a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested. The Commission has also sought details of the family of the child and a copy of the order passed by the Child Welfare Committee in the matter, it said.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "A 3-day-old girl child has been found abandoned in a dump yard in Delhi. Fortunately, a man saw her lying there and immediately called our 181 helpline.
"We along with police rescued the girl and she is admitted in a hospital in Delhi. We are there with the child. The incident is extremely shocking. I have issued a notice to the Police. A FIR needs to be registered and the persons responsible for abandoning the girl child should be arrested."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space
Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops
No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'
Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods
Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study
As population booms, where are India's working women?
A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks