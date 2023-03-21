3-day-old baby found abandoned in dump yard, rescued in Delhi

A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a dump yard in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women said.

The DCW received information on its 181 Women Helpline from a person about the child.

The DCW immediately informed the Delhi Police, helped in recovering the child and got her hospitalised. A team of the Commission is present with the child, it said.

The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the matter.

The panel has also sought a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested. The Commission has also sought details of the family of the child and a copy of the order passed by the Child Welfare Committee in the matter, it said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "A 3-day-old girl child has been found abandoned in a dump yard in Delhi. Fortunately, a man saw her lying there and immediately called our 181 helpline.

"We along with police rescued the girl and she is admitted in a hospital in Delhi. We are there with the child. The incident is extremely shocking. I have issued a notice to the Police. A FIR needs to be registered and the persons responsible for abandoning the girl child should be arrested."